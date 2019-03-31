YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two Marine pilots who died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona.
U.S. Marine Corps officials said Monday that the victims were 34-year-old Major Matthew M. Weigand of Ambler, Pennsylvania, and 30-year-old Captain Travis W. Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee.
They say the cause of Saturday night's crash on the vast Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds remains under investigation.
Marine Corps officials say the AH-1Z Viper crashed while the pilots were conducting a training mission as part of a weapons and tactical instructor course.
A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station that was posted on Facebook says the crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
[WATCH: Aviation expert weighs in on deadly Marine helicopter crash near Yuma]
Ed Coleman is the safety science department chair at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also served in the Air Force as a pilot. He's an aviation safety and crash expert.
"In the last year I think they’ve been up, but then two to three years before that we had really good statistics," said Coleman.
Coleman said the helicopter that crashed on Yuma training grounds was a somewhat newer model. He said the first thing investigators will do is collect evidence at the scene.
"You try to make sure that you have everything at the crash site, that something didn’t fall off previously or come off earlier that would have shown hey, there was maybe a problem sooner, and we lost pieces, and that led to the crash," he said.
He said investigators will also pull records.
"Collecting the pilot’s records, the maintenance records for the aircraft, any training records, flight plans that were filed, weather reports, all of that information," he said.
Coleman said most military aircraft don’t have black boxes.
"They’ll look for anything that might have memory they can recover from the crash scene," he said.
He said it will be a couple days of collecting evidence before investigators can sit down and figure out what caused the crash.
"Software probably not so much in this type of helicopter, but it could have been a pilot issue, could have been a maintenance issue, until the investigation comes out, it’s really hard to pin it down," he said.
(1) comment
Crazy, I just saw a huge training exercise yesterday passing through yuma. Rip
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.