TEMPE, AZ (AP) - Arizona State University will receive a $50 million donation to fund advancement in research of dementia.
The school announced Monday that the endowment, one of the largest it has ever received, was made by Charlene and J. Orin Edson.
The money will be divided evenly between the Biodesign Institute and the College of Nursing and Health Innovation, which will be renamed after the Edsons.
University officials say the gift is intended to support not only research but education and training for nurses and caregivers.
ASU President Michael Crow says the donation will help position the school as a leader in tackling dementia.
The Edsons said in a statement that they hope to see new discoveries that will improve the quality of life for those affected by brain disease.
