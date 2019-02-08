PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is contesting a long-term care facility's decision to shut down the unit where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda HealthCare Investigation]
State regulators in a letter Friday say Hacienda HealthCare's contract does not allow it to close its intermediate care facility without written consent from the state.
They say Hacienda's board of directors has until 4 p.m. to answer questions about the closure decision.
The facility has been in turmoil since a 29-year-old patient gave birth on Dec. 29. A nurse who cared for the woman has been charged with raping her.
Hacienda has struggled to meet the state's request to hire a third-party management team to oversee daily operations.
The provider says the unit that serves intellectually disabled children and young adults is not sustainable
Around 4 p.m. on Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey's office released the following statement:
"Just before 4:00 p.m. today our agencies received written confirmation from Hacienda expressing their intent to accept voluntary regulation from the Department of Health Services. This is good news and the best immediate outcome as it means Hacienda patients and families would be allowed to say in the home they've known for years while ensuring new and enhanced protections and oversight are put in place. Due to the medically fragile condition of this community, keeping patients where they reside was always our preferred choice and the safest option for patients. Our agencies will continue to work with Hacienda to implement a voluntary regulatory agreement with strong oversight and accountability measures that ensure safety and quality care going forward for patients."
On Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Health Services also released a statement:
The Arizona Department of Health Service’s (ADHS) primary goal is to protect the health and safety of Arizona’s most vulnerable residents. Given the high medical risks associated with transferring these patients, moving this medically fragile community is the option of last resort and not the state's goal. Entering into an agreement with ADHS is the best immediate outcome for all parties involved and will ensure the ongoing safety of the residents at Hacienda. ADHS will immediately begin working with Hacienda to implement a voluntary regulatory agreement that will provide increased oversight and accountability for this facility.
This agreement will ensure the health and safety of the residents at the Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IID) and Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) by requiring Hacienda to:
· Contract with a third-party health care consultant to evaluate operational practices and oversee the operations of the facilities until ADHS determines the facility is in compliance;
· Employ an onsite evaluator for the ICF-IID and SNF to ensure necessary changes are implemented and to monitor accountability to ensure health and safety;
· Identify an independent review team to assess the level of acuity and care required for the residents; and
· Within 90 days, develop a long term plan and timeline for the facility and its operations that prioritizes health and safety.
Since the end of December, ADHS has been onsite completing a complaint investigation and ensuring the health and safety of the patients. ADHS has required heightened safety measures be implemented at the facility including increased staff presence during patient interactions, increased monitoring of the patient care areas, and increased security measures at the facility. ADHS will continue to work directly with Hacienda to ensure the residents are cared for in a safe and therapeutic environment.
