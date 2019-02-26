PHOENIX (AP) — Veterans groups are inviting the public to help honor an "unclaimed" veteran who is being buried with full military honors in Phoenix.
U.S. Air Force veteran Will Melvin Shegog had no known family when he died Feb. 15 at age 59. He was born in Illinois and lived in the Phoenix area after serving in the military from June 1978 through Sept. 1979.
Dignity Memorial says the public can attend the service that A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries has planned through a Dignity program that ensures funeral honors are accorded to veterans who are homeless, indigent or have no family.
Shegog’s service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
The Patriot Guard Riders will escort the funeral procession from the mortuary to the cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.