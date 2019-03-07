PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s unemployment rose to 5.1 percent in January from 4.9 percent in December as the workforce grew by nearly 16,000 jobs amid weakness in nearly all economic sectors.
The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity’s report Thursday says nonfarm employment declined by 47,800 jobs in January, a month when many businesses need fewer seasonal workers.
Meanwhile, the workforce increased by nearly 16,000 in one of the largest over-the-month increases on record for January in recent decades.
Over the year, the workforce increased by just over 125,000 people while nonfarm employment increased by 79,300 jobs over the year.
The only economic sector adding jobs in January was natural resources and mining, up 100 jobs, while nine sectors lost jobs.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost the most ground, shedding 14,000 jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.