PHOENIX (AP) - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio says his wife is home after being hospitalized for a rattlesnake bite.
Ava Arpaio was at the couple's home in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills when the snake bit her Friday morning.
Joe Arpaio says in a statement that she was released from a hospital Monday and is resting at home.
He had earlier said his wife was sitting in her office when the snake bit her.
