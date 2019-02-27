PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a 62-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in state prison for child sex trafficking.
The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that Jay Edward Miller, of the southeastern Phoenix suburb of San Tan Valley, will also have to register as a sex offender.
The prosecution in Pima County Superior Court springs from online chats Miller had beginning in August 2016 with an undercover Tucson police detective who pretended to be a 13-year-old girl in Tucson.
Miller offered money for various sex acts during the course of online conservations that continued over six months.
The FBI also participated in the investigation.
