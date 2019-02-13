CENTRAL (AP) — A man in eastern Arizona has died after authorities say he asked another man to shoot his bulletproof vest.
The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Monday evening as 25-year-old Parker Ray Lynch and two male acquaintances were shooting together in the area of Central.
All three were firing rounds from a .223 single-shot rifle at a ballistic vest in a tree-lined area.
Investigators say Lynch then donned the vest and accompanying plate and had Steven Watson shoot at him.
Watson fired one round, wounding Lynch in the abdomen.
He was transported to a hospital where he died during surgery.
Watson has been booked on suspicion of manslaughter. It was not immediately known Wednesday if he had an attorney.
Sheriff’s officials say the investigation remains ongoing.
Central is about a three-hour drive from Phoenix along US 60 and US 70.
[MAP: Phoenix to Central]
