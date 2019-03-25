Emmanuel Romero Hernandez .png

The Attorney General's Office says Emmanuel Romero Hernandez was indicted for conspiracy, running a criminal enterprise and transporting drugs for sale.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's attorney general says a state grand jury has indicted a man suspected of being the leader of a drug ring that distributed and sold methamphetamine, heroin and the powerful synthetic painkiller in the Phoenix area.

A Monday statement from Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office says Emmanuel Romero Hernandez was indicted for conspiracy, running a criminal enterprise and transporting drugs for sale.

The bust sprang from a three-month investigation by Tempe Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Officers intercepted couriers in Tempe, Phoenix and Avondale who allegedly were working for Hernandez as they transported fentanyl, heroin and meth to customers.

Officials seized about 26,000 pills laced with fentanyl, 20 ounces of heroin and 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

Hernandez was arrested March 14.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.