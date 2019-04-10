PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will allow doctors, manicurists, home inspectors and just about anyone else who needs a license to do their job to work in the state if they’re already licensed elsewhere.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday making Arizona the first state to automatically grant occupational licenses to anyone who moves to the state with an unblemished credential from back home.
The legislation comes amid growing scrutiny of requirements for professional licenses. Some say they suppress the economy by making it harder for people to move for work and driving up the costs of services.
Critics of the legislation say Arizona will dumb down the standards for professional work.
