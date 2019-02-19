AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Students in an AP Environmental Science class at Mountain Pointe High School were challenged by their teacher to carry their trash for one week to learn about the impact each person has when it comes to waste production.
"I feel like any resistance was gone within the first couple days and they really have gotten so much more out of it, more than I ever could've imagined," said Meredith Morrissey, their teacher.
Ms. Morrissey created two rules: recycle what you can and write down anything you choose not to carry around.
"Stuff that we produce, like food waste or liquid waste-- like strawberry cores or banana peels, stuff like that-- we don't include that in the bag because it would be gross to carry that around," said senior Emily Ladewig.
Ladewig started a recycling club at Mountain Pointe High School and is dedicated to educating others about what they can do to help the environment.
"It's crazy to see just the magnitude of just the AP environmental classes and how much we collect but it's also really cool to see how much we recycle as well," Ladewig said.
Several students said they tried to recycle as much as they could so their bags would be lightweight.
"I realized how there are a lot of different options; you can still eat most things and find another use for the packaging or recycle the packaging. So I realized a lot of the stuff that I'm throwing away, I could actually not throw away," said junior Avery Zakocs.
"You make more conscious decisions when you have to think about carrying the physical weight of something. So I know, for instance, I really wanted to eat something but I was like, 'Oh wait, I don't want to have to carry that around,'" explained senior Cieries Martin.
Other students said it made them realize they need to recycle more.
"I buy a lot of Gatorade bottles so that lets me know I need to invest in a Hydro Flask," said junior Senea Williams.
Morrissey said she tries to give the students projects like these as often as she can.
"It's really a hands-on course that turns them into agents of a change," Morrissey said.
After the project, the students said they will make a more conscious decision when it comes to producing trash.
"It was kind of cool just as a way to visualize the waste we were producing over the course of a week," said senior Justin Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.