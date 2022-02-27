Anti-war rally held in Phoenix as fighting intensifies in Ukraine

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Ukrainian Cultural Center held a demonstration on Sunday supporting the families and soldiers dealing with the Russian invasion.

St. Mary's partnered with the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson to host the rally. It comes hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear forces on alert amid possible peace talks with Ukraine. Street fighting also broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city, and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports early morning.

Phoenix families share updates, concerns for loved ones in Ukraine Both plan to attend a rally to show solidarity with Ukraine at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Phoenix.

Valley families with loved ones in Ukraine have been on edge as the fighting intensifies. Arizona's Family spoke on Saturday to Oleksii Koshalko, the owner of Soup and Sausage Bistro in North Phoenix. He says his mother and her whole family are in Ukraine, and they live just 15 miles from the Ukraine-Russian border. "I have strong hope that we will win because all people fight at home," Koshalko said.

'Pray for Ukraine'

Crowds gathered on Saturday in cities including Atlanta, Washington, DC, and New York -- where Olga Ladygina told CNN at a rally in Times Square that she hasn't slept for the last three nights. Her friends in Ukraine have stayed up, too, Ladygina, from Kyiv, told CNN. But they're making homemade bombs to try to stop Russian tanks.

Ladygina has been up crying, watching the news, and trying to call her loved ones who remain in Ukraine. It's a stark contrast to what she sees in New York. On Saturday, she saw people sitting and eating in restaurants who "don't think that the war can come to their houses," she told CNN.

Simeon Tzolov estimated hundreds of people were at Sunday's rally in Chicago's Ukrainian Village, telling CNN he saw Ukrainian flags, along with those from America, Lithuania, and Latvia. Tzolov himself is Bulgarian and American, he said, but he was there to support his Ukrainian friends and coworkers, calling the conflict in Ukraine an "unjust" and "unprovoked war."

In Russia, demonstrators held pickets and marched in city centers, chanting "No to war!" as President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in the Kremlin's standoff with the West as fears stroke about a possible nuclear war.