PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anti-abortion groups are launching a last-minute campaign blitz to keep Arizona's open Senate seat in the hands of Republicans.
Susan B. Anthony List and the Center for Arizona Policy announced a joint-effort Wednesday to target Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema, who is running against Republican Martha McSally.
The race is one of the most closely watched in the country because it could determine the balance of power in U.S. Senate, which confirms nominees to the Supreme Court.
During a rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, the leader of SBA laid out what's at stake for the anti-abortion movement.
"The U.S. Senate is ground zero for the confirmation of judges who respect the consensus among Arizonans and the American people," said Jill Stanek.
During her political career, Sinema has said abortion should remain legal, while McSally says she opposes the procedure.
A spokeswoman for SBL said they have 100 workers who are going door to door to campaign for McSally, who opposes abortion.
The workers are paid $10 an hour and have already knocked on more than 18,000 doors, said Mallory Quigly, the vice president of communications for SBA.
