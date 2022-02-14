ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beth Uebelherr described what happened recently when her car wash turned into a frightening ordeal that could have killed her.
"The next thing I know, he's in my driver's seat, backing up really fast," said Uebelherr. "I was half in the car - half out of the car."
The mother of three had stopped by a Cobblestone Car Wash off Cave Creek Rd and Beardsley Road on Jan. 25th to wash her 2009 Kia Sorrento.
She remembers leaving the keys in the car and the engine running to listen to music while she vacuumed the inside. The driver's door and front passenger door were open. She didn't think much about it until a man jumped in the front seat and took off while Uebelherr was still vacuuming.
"It was terrifying," said Uebelherr. "I will never forget that look he gave me because I started screaming. When he started looking up, he shot me a look I will never forget of, 'Oh my God' somebody is in my car-stealing my car, and I am in the car."
Fortunately for the Anthem mom, she fell onto the pavement and suffered only minor injuries. But Uebelherr said the man who stole her SUV was dressed like he worked at the car wash and had walked over and asked her about her membership.
Moments later, he was sitting behind the wheel and driving away. "He looked exactly like a Cobblestone employee, wearing a black beanie with a Cobblestone logo, had a blue polo shirt on, and was dressed exactly like people that check-in when you first pull into the car wash," said Uebelherr.
Uebelherr spoke to Phoenix police and someone with Cobblestone and was told the car thief was not a current or former employee, based on a surveillance photo.
It raises the question, where did he get the employee uniform? Uebelherr's car was found a few hours later, but the car thief has not been caught.
The Valley woman wanted to share her story to warn others to take extra precautions. "Know who is around you at the car wash and know who is around you at the gas station," said Uebelherr. "Take those keys out, shut that door, and be careful."