ANTHEM (3TV/CBS 5) - Todd the golden retriever, who saved his owner from a snake bike back in July, was honored with the Streamy Award’s Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor.
The then-six-month-old pup jumped in front of his owner, Paula Godwin, and was struck by a rattlesnake.
“I felt so bad because he started to cry right away,” Godwin said. But Todd was brought to the Animal Hospital at Anthem.
Todd was also honored at a Diamondbacks game alongside first responders.
