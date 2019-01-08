PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Another alleged victim has come forward in the case against the Gilbert man accused of faking Down syndrome to get caregivers to change his diapers.
Paul Anthony Menchaca, 30, was arrested in September of 2018.
He faces felony fraud and sex abuse charges after claiming he had a genetic condition and required special care, including diaper changes and assistance bathing.
Now, Menchaca faces another charge of engaging in sexual contact with a woman without her consent.
According to the police report, the victim worked for him as a caregiver "under the false pretenses that he suffered from a traumatic brain injury which required Paul to need diaper changes."
The victim reportedly changed his soiled diaper on multiple occasions.
When the victim heard Menchaca had been arrested "for falsifying a mental disability to have his diaper changed by other caregivers arpund the same time," she contacted police.
[RELATED: Man accused of duping caregivers into changing his diapers is a former teacher's aide]
According to investigators, the first of Menchaca's alleged victims, all women, responded in early May 2018 to an ad on CareLinx.com, which describes itself as “a nationwide caregiver marketplace” designed to help families “easily find, hire, manage and pay licensed caregivers online.”
Investigators said the caregiver agreed to be paid by somebody named "Amy," who was supposedly the mother of a man with Down syndrome. That man was later identified as Menchaca.
The caregiver said she provided the requested care – help bathing and diaper changes – on 30 separate occasions at places in Gilbert and Chandler, not Menchaca’s home.
According to court documents, that caregiver recalled five “… separate incidents when [Menchaca] aggressively said his genitals were not cleaned enough ….”
The second caregiver was referred by the first in July. Police said she also agreed to be paid by Amy for services including diaper changes.
The third caregiver was referred by the first two in August; she agreed to the same terms.
All three caregivers communicated with Amy about instructions and payment arrangements via text. That was their only form of interaction with her.
“’Amy’ asked all three victims to ‘punish’ [Menchaca] when he soiled his diaper by putting him in timeout and taking away his privileges,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement. “All three victims were paid in cash by [Menchaca] when they picked him up and dropped him off from neutral locations.”
The caregivers provided investigators with Amy's phone number; detectives determine it belonged to Menchaca.
[RELATED: Teacher's aide accused of pretending to have Down syndrome passed background checks]
Menchaca is a former employee of the Chandler Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.