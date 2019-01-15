PHOENIX , AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's shaping up to be a wet and rainy evening across our state.
Rain started rolling in north of Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, soaking parts of the roadways near Wickenburg. By 4 p.m., Wickenburg already had almost an inch of rain.
Cordes Junction also also got some heavy showers.
ADOT cameras spotted rain north of the Valley along I-17, I-40, U.S. 60 in Wickenburg and along SR 89A.
ADOT advised drivers to "use caution, keep room ahead of you and slow down."
RAINING HARD Rain is coming down hard ahead of snow along I-17 SB at Kelly Canyon at milepost 331. Take a look at this video by ADOT's Mark Trennepohl, the statewide road weather manager. #aztraffic #phxtraffic https://t.co/Bg9Q6c7ThG pic.twitter.com/Zniz3C7zfi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 15, 2019
This latest storm is also bringing some snow to the highest elevations of the state.
SNOWING NOW IN FLAGSTAFF We've spotted snow in Flagstaff. We say it a lot but we'll say it again: It's best to avoid driving in the snow, but if you travel, ADOT advises bringing extra water, warm clothes, blankets, a small shovel and kitty litter (for traction.) #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/FOuHKJ6O3a— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 15, 2019
It looks like our best chance for showers in metro Phoenix will be during the evening hours, but those will be quick-hitting showers and won't produce much rain.
After that, the rain will taper off overnight.
Outside of a slight chance for showers Friday, we should stay dry through the weekend.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the Valley will be in the upper 60s. By Sunday, we could see a high of 70.
The Flood Advisory Remains in Effect until 630 PM MST for Maricopa County. https://t.co/QPUE3jBAoS #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/FQa2a6jwB9— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 15, 2019
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Tiger Wash in rural northwestern Maricopa County. @FloodControlMC stream gauges show a rise in flow over the past hour or so, with additional rain moving over the area. Flooding of low-water crossings is expected along Eagle Eye Rd. #azwx https://t.co/GYpqbuKLrJ— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 15, 2019
CLOSED: The road in the Grand Canyon is closed due to poor weather conditions. For further information, please follow up with @GrandCanyonNPS. #azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/NAmuMZNhnL— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.