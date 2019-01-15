PHOENIX , AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's shaping up to be a wet and rainy evening across our state.

Rain started rolling in north of Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, soaking parts of the roadways near Wickenburg. By 4 p.m., Wickenburg already had almost an inch of rain.

Rain totals by 4 p.m. Tuesday

Cordes Junction also also got some heavy showers.

ADOT cameras spotted rain north of the Valley along I-17, I-40, U.S. 60 in Wickenburg and along SR 89A. 

ADOT advised drivers to "use caution, keep room ahead of you and slow down."

This latest storm is also bringing some snow to the highest elevations of the state.

It looks like our best chance for showers in metro Phoenix will be during the evening hours, but those will be quick-hitting showers and won't produce much rain.

After that, the rain will taper off overnight.

Outside of a slight chance for showers Friday, we should stay dry through the weekend.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the Valley will be in the upper 60s. By Sunday, we could see a high of 70.

 

