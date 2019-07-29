SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Kona Grill has shut down another Valley location, this time at Scottsdale Quarter, located near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway.
Officials at Scottsdale Quarter confirm the restaurant closed on Friday, July 26.
Arizona-based Kona Grill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this spring.
[WATCH: What's the future of Kona Grill?]
According to Kona Grill's website, the company filed for bankruptcy to "facilitate the ongoing sale process."
The chain secured $6 million in financing from KeyBank National Association and Zions First National Bank to "ensure an efficient bankruptcy and sale process. "
The website also states that restaurants are "open and operating as usual."
But several Valley locations have been shuttered in recent months, including one on High Street in north Phoenix, which closed in March, and one at Chandler Fashion Center, which shut its doors in April.
[RELATED: Kona Grill unexpectedly shuts down at Chandler Fashion Center]
Employees at the Chandler location had said they were caught off guard by the unexpected closure.
[WATCH: Employees shocked by Kona Grill in Chandler closing]
The Scottsdale Quarter closure leaves only two Valley Kona Grill locations open, one at Scottsdale Fashion Square and one in Gilbert, near Loop 202 and Williams Field Road.
Kona Grill has set up a restructuring hotline at 855-424-7676 or 503-597-7718.
Additional information can be found on the company's website at konagrill.com.
