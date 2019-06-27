PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Another possible lawsuit could be in the works against the City of Phoenix, this one, from a family claiming their son was killed wrongfully at the hands of police officers.
The family of 19-year-old Jacob Harris filed a notice of claim Thursday afternoon, asking for 6 million dollars.
In January, Harris was shot and killed by Phoenix police, after officers say the man pointed a gun at them.
But his family says there’s just not enough evidence to prove he really did, and now they want to sue.
On Wednesday, police released video of what appears shows Harris and others robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint, then leaving in a getaway car.
After a short chase, officers stop them using a pit maneuver. In the video, you see Harris climb out and run.
That’s when officers shot and killed Harris, claiming in their reports he pointed a gun at them.
Seated with his attorney, Tom Horne, and local activist Rev. Jarrett Maupin, Harris' father spoke publicly, saying the video directly contradicts officers' claims.
“Everybody thought, ‘Oh he pointed a gun at him.’ Somebody please tell me please in that video where he pointed a gun at him, please. He never pointed a gun, he falls on the ground and they still kept shooting at him,” said Roland Harris, Jacob Harris’ father.
“Running away from a policeman is not punishable by capital punishment, delivered instantly, without any process,” said Tom Horne, the family’s attorney.
This is the third multi-million dollar claim the lawyer/advocate duo have filed against the city in the last few months.
“Are the figures high in these cases? Yes. But so are the injustices,” said Maupin.
