AJO, AZ (AP) — Authorities say another military service member assigned to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border has died in southern Arizona.
Officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said in a statement that the military service member with the Southwest Border Support Mission was found dead Sunday near Ajo, Arizona.
They say the incident is under investigation, but foul play isn’t suspected.
The name of the military service member wasn’t released.
It’s the second such death this month.
The base previously announced the June 1 death of another military service member near Nogales, Arizona, who also was assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission.
Base officials said foul play wasn’t suspected in that death either.
President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol.
Maybe the deaths are heat related You can't have a person stand out in this heat for hours if they're from a different region of the country, a different climate, and their body hasn't acclimated to Arizona's heat and dryness.
