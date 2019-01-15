TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Neighborhoods have been reporting loud explosions throughout the Phoenix area over the past several month and another incident occurred on Monday night.
Several Arizona's Family viewers reported hearing a loud "boom" last night in the areas of Seventh Street/Tuckey Lane, 16th Street/Bell Road and 32nd Street/Shea Boulevard.
No audio or video recordings have come into our newsroom of the incident, yet.
We reached out to the Phoenix Police Department regarding the explosion heard last night but they have not gotten back to us.
This explosion comes after Tempe police say a timed explosive went off at a car wash on Dec. 29.
"On December 29th at approximately 10:30 p.m., Tempe Police and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded to the car wash at 129 W. Southern for the report of a device that was detonated near the vacuum area," Sgt. Ronald Eclock said in an email. "There were no injuries and there was no property damage as a result of the detonation."
EOD detectives responded and discovered there was a timer attached to the device.
The investigation is ongoing but Elcock says there is not a link to the explosions in Phoenix that could be established at this time and it appears this was an isolated incident.
The explosions referenced include one caught on camera in Glendale in mid-Dec.
The footage was taken on a backyard surveillance camera on Dec. 15 at 4:39 a.m., showing a flash followed by a boom. The house is located near the intersection of 45th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Phoenix police have taken lead on the investigation into the incidents in the West Valley, working alongside Glendale police as well as state and federal agencies.
Police still don’t have a suspect, but they have a vehicle of interest. It’s been identified as an older GMC or Chevy pickup truck.
