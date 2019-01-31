NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Dolphinaris Arizona announced Thursday evening that another of one its dolphins has died.
Kai, a 22-year-old male, is the fourth dolphin to die at the facility since it opened amid controversy on reservation land adjacent to Scottsdale.
"Immediately after Kai started showing signs of health decline two weeks ago our team made every effort to save his life, including bloodwork testing, ultrasounds, x-rays, and engaging external specialists and submitting diagnostic samples to outside university veterinary laboratories," Christian Schaeffer, the general manager at Dolphinaris Arizona, said in a statement sent to media outlets. "Kai initially seemed to be responding, but his health suddenly declined last night around 11:30 p.m. After the veterinary team administrated hours of critical care, including providing him oxygen, medicine and x-ray testing, Kai's condition continued to decline. We made the extremely difficult decision to humanely euthanize Kai ensuring he would pass peacefully."
Kai's death comes a month after Khloe, an 11-year-old female Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, died after battling what Dolphinaris Arizona officials described as a chronic illness.
In May 2018, Dolphinaris Arizona lost another female dolphin named Alia. She was 10 years old.
In September 2017, a dolphin named Bodie died of "a rare muscle disease."
Bodie died just shy of Dolphinaris Arizona's first anniversary.
Schaeffer said the facility has launched an investigation to review the dolphins' death.
"We recognize losing four dolphins over the last year and a half is abnormal," said Schaeffer. "Over the last several years we have worked with a team of external experts in the fields of animal behavior, water quality and veterinary care to ensure our dolphin family remains healthy. We will be taking proactive measures to increase our collaborative efforts to further ensure our dolphins' wellbeing (sic) and high quality of life."
Dolphinaris said it has already contacted a third-party pathologist to conduct a necropsy, which is an animal autopsy, to help determine the source of Kai's health problems.
Dolphinaris, which is part of the OdySea In The Desert complex on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, opened in October 2016.
