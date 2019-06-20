TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Pima County Sheriff's Office says two people have been arrested and 43 animals have been rescued from a hoarding situation.
The animals include 34 cats, three dogs, one puppy and five turtles. The animals were found in and around a trailer, with two dogs tied up outside, PCSO said.
The rescued animals are all currently being evaluated by vets at the Pima Animal Care Center. (PACC)
Animal protection officers described the scene as cats scattering everywhere, a full litter box, no power at the home and feces all over the floor.
One cat was dead at the scene and another had to be put down.
The cats are currently being held at PACC with the rest of the animals, but are quarantined together because of severe respiratory issues. The dogs and turtles appear to be healthy.
The animals are not up for adoption yet because they're still recovering, and the investigation is still ongoing, deputies said.
PCSO said 43-year-old Andres Contreras and 32-year-old Joylynn Severns were arrested for animal cruelty charges.
