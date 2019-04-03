PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- County animal shelter officials want to warn the public about some fake "staffers" going door to door, pretending to be collecting "donations" for the animals.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control officials say they don't ever call or go door to door looking for donations of any kind.
"Organizations/groups that collect donations for us contact us first and make us aware of it happening," said MCACC spokesman Jose Santiago. "Anyone who is approached either in public or at their home by someone saying they are working with us should be aware that they are not associated with us in any manner."
MCACC says if anyone is contacted by one of these "fake" shelter workers, they should contact police.
