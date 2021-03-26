PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – For the first time in Arizona, an animal abuser is guilty of a class 5 felony rather than a class 6 felony.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, Netzer Villagomez badly injured a pug named Miso during a domestic violence incident in September 2019. Miso, who was a registered emotional support dog and belonged to Villagomez, had two fractured ribs, a fractured pelvis, and a broken tooth, AHS said. Miso recovered from those injuries and is "doing wonderful" today, AHS tells Arizona's Family.

On Wednesday, Villagomez pleaded guilty to a class 5 felony charge of animal cruelty. About a month before Miso was found battered and bruised, an Arizona law implementing harsher penalties in the worst cases of animal abuse went into effect. It went into effect in August 2019. Until then, animal cruelty was designated a class 6 felony, which is the lowest class of felony and often pleaded down to a misdemeanor.

AHS says Villagomez is the first animal abuser to be booked and sentenced for a class 5 felony. As part of the plea agreement, Villagomez was sentenced to 120 days in jail, three years of supervised probation, and 360 hours of community service. He also has to have a mental health assessment, attend anger management counseling, and undergo drug monitoring and counseling. Villagomez can not have any animals until his probation expires, and he also has to pay restitution to AHS.

According to public court documents from Villagomez's arrest in September 2019, Villagomez, who was 19 at the time, admitted to hanging his pug by his collar and leash at least twice and "made statements that he was going to snap the neck of the dog and cut the dog's neck."

"We have seen just about anything you can imagine, and despite that, it never gets any easier," says Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society.

She says animal cruelty investigators respond to more than 6,000 cases of suspected cases of animal abuse every year. Nelson says animal rights advocates have long fought for offenders to receive more than just a slap on the wrist.

"I think what this shows is animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our state," says Nelson.