PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - CNN anchor Anderson Cooper accepted the 2018 Walter Cronkite Award from Arizona State University during his visit to Arizona Wednesday.
During his speech at the downtown Sheraton Grand Phoenix Hotel, Cooper talked about maintaining hope during a time when journalism and truth itself is under attack.
“There is certainly much to criticize in the media and much to analyze and improve upon,” Cooper said. “But this I know: I know that the kids who are studying here (at the Cronkite School) to become journalists are not the enemies of the people.”
Cooper also spoke to students at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, as well as hosted “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” and “Anderson Cooper 360.”
Cooper received the 35th annual award, and joins a list of other journalists including television journalists Tom Brokaw, Diane Sawyer and Bob Schieffer; newspaper journalists Ben Bradlee and Bob Woodward; and newspaper publishers Katharine Graham and Otis Chandler.
