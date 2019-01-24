PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On the 34th day of the government shutdown, Transportation Security Administration Ofc. Jennifer Bertrand was running on fumes.
“I need some help,” Bertrand said. “Less than $5 in my bank account and half a tank of gas.”
On Friday, Bertrand will be missing a second paycheck, even as she continues to show up at Phoenix Sky Harbor.
[RELATED: Trump aides keep telling struggling workers to suck it up]
“I love coming to work every day,” Bertrand said. “And even though I’m not getting paid, I still smile. But everyone has a breaking point.”
[RELATED: Help for furloughed workers]
So Thursday, Bertrand came to a resource fair for federal workers affected by the shutdown.
“In today’s economy, there’s not a whole lot of people who can withstand missing pay for a whole month,” said Fred Yamashita, executive director of the Arizona AFL-CIO.
The resource fair was organized by labor groups, offering federal workers bags of groceries, financial counseling and help with utility bills courtesy of APS.
“It is part of our responsibility to step up and make sure that people are getting help where we can help them,” Yamashita said.
[RELATED: Commerce chief asks why furloughed workers using food banks]
TSA screeners are some of the lowest paid federal workers, with many living paycheck-to-paycheck. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2017, the average annual income for a TSA screener is around $41,000.
So even with the extra help, time is running out for workers like Bertrand.
“Thank God I have faith,” Bertrand said. “Because now, that’s all I have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.