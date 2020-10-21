PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amtrak could be returning to Phoenix by 2035, according to a presentation given to the Rail Passengers Association in September..
In the presentation, Amtrak's Senior Director of State and Local Government Affairs Ray Lang laid out plans to spend $25 billion on corridor expansions across the United States.
One of the "corridors under review" is the line from Los Angeles to Palm Springs to Phoenix to Tucson.
Phoenix remains the largest city in the US without Amtrak passenger train service.
Amtrak trains haven't stopped in Phoenix since June of 1996.
The discontinuation came after the derailment of the Sunset Limited near Hyder, AZ in October of 1995. The derailment, which continues to be investigated by the FBI, severely damaged the stretch of line, but also focused attention on much-needed upgrades for that secondary line into Phoenix.
Rather than spending tens of millions of dollars to make the secondary line suitable for faster speeds, Amtrak stopped serving Phoenix and bypassed the city along a stretch of mainline, stopping instead in Maricopa.
A spokesperson for Amtrak released the following statement on the potential future service: Amtrak met with officials representing the Phoenix and Tucson region last summer to discuss our vision for reestablishing service to Phoenix. We were pleased with the positive responses from everyone we met with, which is consistent with how our proposals have been received elsewhere in the country. We are now working with officials in Washington to create federal grant programs that could help Amtrak and the States fund the construction and operation of these new services. Phoenix remains one of the largest metro areas in the country without direct Amtrak service and we are excited about the possibility of coming back there.