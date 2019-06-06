PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One year ago President Donald Trump signed the Mission Act into law. It makes it easier for veterans to get medical care when things take too long at the VA. That law went into effect (very intentionally) on D-Day.
There was already a law in place allowing vets to get care outside of the VA. Under the old Choice Act, veterans could get health care covered outside the VA if they weren’t able to get help at the VA for 30 days.
From now on, the time limit is just 20 days for primary care. They can also go elsewhere if they live more than 30 minutes from a VA hospital. The numbers are slightly different for specialty care – 28 days, or a 60-minute drive from the VA.
“It’s easier for the staff, it’s easier for the veterans, the payment mechanisms are easier,” said Phoenix VA Chief of Staff Maureen McCarthy.
She was instrumental in getting staff ready for the roll out of the Mission Act. She also wants to make sure vets understand the law, and don’t listen to the rumors they may have heard.
“One side of the rumors are, ‘Choice is going away. You’re not going to have access to care in the community.’ The other side of the rumors are, ‘You’re gonna have access to care wherever you want it, whenever you want it, from whoever you want it, and you don’t have to get it approved.’ So those are the two extremes and the correct answer is right in the middle,” she said.
Just make sure you call the VA to get a consult first and they can explain your specific eligibility to you.
Veterans are excited, and hopeful they’ll get their pain managed and the proper treatments faster. Austin Sargent has PTSD and various bone problems after his service in Iraq.
“Shortening it is going to make a world of difference for not only me, but a lot of other veterans who aren’t able to get into the VA hospital,” he said.
Army vet Cheryl Schmidt hurt her back during Desert Storm, and has been following the Mission Act very closely since it was first introduced in Congress.
“I know that it’s a big boon for veterans. I’m delighted that they actually approved it,” she said. “Anything for helping our veterans. Especially on D-Day.”
The Mission Act also gives vets three visits to an in-network urgent care a year with a $0 co-pay.
McCarthy also says the whole process is more streamlined.
“We used to have, like, seven or eight different kinds of ways that we would get this care out in the community, and under the Mission Act, it’s all in one package,” she said.
