PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoons bring rain, thunder, flooding and more in the hot temperatures here during the Arizona summers.

The moment you realize you may need assistance in a monsoon, can often be too late. To better prepare you, the Red Cross has some helpful tips so you can prevent the worst from happening.

Heavy rain and flood tips:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Prepare for a thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Whether you are new to Arizona, never been through a monsoon before or to make sure you are up to speed about any conditions around the state including wildfires or other situations, the Red Cross recommends that you download their free Red Cross Emergency App so that you can get information about the storm, shelter locations and other tips in real-time. You can find their app here.