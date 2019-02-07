PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It just got more convenient to travel from Phoenix to London.
American Airlines will now offer nonstop flights from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix to London's Heathrow Airport all year long.
Previously, American Airlines only offered that route from March 31 through Oct. 26.
But on Thursday, the airline announced it will fly that route year-round.
“New international air service helps Phoenix grow our economy and global presence,” said Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams. “I am excited that American Airlines will be offering year-round, direct service from Phoenix to London. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with American Airlines.”
The service, which is American’s first-ever overseas intercontinental flight from Phoenix to London, will be served by a Boeing 777-200ER.
It will offer 273 seats with three classes of service: business class, premium economy, and main cabin service.
American is the only domestic carrier with nonstop service to Europe from Sky Harbor.
For travelers, this provides another valuable connection between Phoenix and Europe for both business and leisure, as well as a boost to the economy. International flights to and from Phoenix bring in approximately $3 billion each year.
In addition to American’s service, British Airways continues to offer its daily nonstop service, departing from Phoenix at 7:45 p.m. The airlines’ flights to London provide travelers with 14 flights per week and an easy connection to those wishing to travel beyond London.
Extended service on Condor Airlines to Frankfurt from Phoenix also begins again in May and runs through October.
From Phoenix Sky Harbor, travelers will find access to more than 100 domestic destinations and 22 international destinations.
Learn more at skyharbor.com/flyphx.
