PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Getting to London and the rest of Europe is now more convenient.
American Airlines kicked off its nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to London Heathrow Airport on Sunday.
The flights will be offered daily and year-round.
"This is an exciting milestone for Phoenix, said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "It's a great opportunity for us to be more connected to our British friends across the pond and to all of Europe."
There was a ceremony to celebrate the new flights at Sky Harbor on Sunday afternoon. Gallego cut a cake that looked like the Palace of Westminster in London.
The first flight arrived in Phoenix in the afternoon.
Ron Karp was one of the first passengers and lives in Phoenix.
"Having a direct flight for me is amazing," Karp said. "I'll do this again."
Gallego said Phoenix Sky Harbor's international flights bring in about $3 billion each year to the local economy.
I have flown American to London before (via O'hare). I have flown BA to London non-stop before. It was a while back but I will take British AIrways for the trip if I do it again. Much different level of service (not like Sing Air or some of the other better airlines, but not like a USA one).
