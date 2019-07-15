American Airlines
CNN

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – An American Airlines plane had to divert to Yuma, Arizona on Monday morning.

American Airlines said flight 436 from San Diego to Charlotte had to divert to the western Arizona city after reports of a “smoky odor” in the cabin.

The plane landed safely and everyone was able to deplane without any issues.

There were 148 passengers and five crew members on board the Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to American Airlines, a maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft and they are working to get all passengers to Charlotte as soon as possible.

 

