YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – An American Airlines plane had to divert to Yuma, Arizona on Monday morning.
American Airlines said flight 436 from San Diego to Charlotte had to divert to the western Arizona city after reports of a “smoky odor” in the cabin.
The plane landed safely and everyone was able to deplane without any issues.
There were 148 passengers and five crew members on board the Airbus A320 aircraft.
According to American Airlines, a maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft and they are working to get all passengers to Charlotte as soon as possible.
(1) comment
Smokey Mountain Memories[beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.