MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Passengers on an American Airlines flight never made it to their final destination in Phoenix on Monday.
American Airlines flight 1333 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was scheduled to land at 3:20 p.m., but had to divert to Tucson due to weather in the Valley.
As the weather looked clear in Phoenix, the Boeing 737 made the 20 minute flight back to the Valley.
During that flight, weather popped up near Sky Harbor and the flight had to land at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, just before 6:30 p.m.
Information from Flightradar24, showed the plane circling over Sky Harbor before eventually landing in Mesa.
American Airlines released the following statement to Arizona’s Family: “American Airlines Flight 1333 from Newark (EWR) to Phoenix (PHX) diverted to Tucson (TUS), then Phoenix-Mesa Gateway (IWA), all due to weather. Because of weather in the area, customers were then provided bus transportation back to PHX. While weather is out of our control, we are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”
Early Monday morning, the plane was still sitting at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway. Flightradar24 showed the plane departing from Mesa at 9:29 a.m. and landed 18 mins later in Phoenix.
A spokesperson for the airport said they are happy to be a reliever for Sky Harbor when weather is an issue in central Phoenix.
In addition to the American Airlines flight, a Condor flight from Frankfurt and a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville had to divert to Mesa due to weather. Both of those planes resumed service to Phoenix once the weather cleared.
