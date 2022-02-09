PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beginning Feb. 16, American Airlines will be the first airline in the United States to bring back hot meal service for all first-class passengers on flights over three and a half hours. Travelers on shorter flights will also have new, healthy options to choose from. American is the largest carrier of passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which also serves as a hub base for the airline.

First-class passengers will have the option to munch on various foods, including mixed nuts, a charcuterie plate, short rib, cauliflower fiesta grain bowl, tortellini or salads. Guests will then be treated to dessert afterward.

For passengers on flights between two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half hours, they have the option to choose from smoked salmon, fruit and cheese or salads. Flyers can check out the cauliflower bowl, salads, or edamame guacamole for something lighter. Breakfast will consist of hot and cold items, including omelets, charcuterie or salmon.

The change comes two years after canceling food service due to COVID-19 protocols. American Airlines previously halted their meal and drink service to reduce the number of items flight attendants touch.