PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- American Airlines is in the process of restructuring Phoenix operations.
A spokesperson for American Airlines told Arizona's Family that 700 Phoenix-based flight attendants will need to look for a new hub.
Right now, the airline is asking flight attendants to volunteer to leave the Phoenix hub. The Phoenix-based crew were first notified of the change on Wednesday.
There is no word if any flight attendants have already volunteered to leave.
American Airlines hopes to relocate 700 Phoenix flight attendants in the next couple of years, citing restructuring from the US Airways merger several years ago.
The reduction of Phoenix-based flight attendants will not impact American Airlines flight schedules at Sky Harbor.
American Airlines told the public this would not happen when they merged with US Airways. What a surprise coming from the worst airline in America.
