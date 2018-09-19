American Airlines has announced that it will offer its first-ever overseas intercontinental flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, with service to London Heathrow Airport.
The daily nonstop service between Phoenix and London will begin March 31, 2019 and continue through Oct. 26, 2019.
The new route will be served by a Boeing 777-200ER and will offer 273 seats with three classes of service: Business Class; Premium Economy; and Main Cabin service. It will provide another critical link between Phoenix and Europe for both business and leisure travelers.
British Airways will continue its daily nonstop flight to London Heathrow Airport, departing from Phoenix Sky Harbor at 7:45 p.m.
British Airways has offered nonstop service between Phoenix and London since 1996. With American’s new service, customers will now have access to 14 flights per week, demonstrating that Phoenix has the demand for more than one daily flight to London.
“Today’s announcement is a reflection of the strength of the Phoenix economy, and one that only promises to make it stronger,” said Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams. “This has been many years in the making, and I want to thank the oneworld alliance, American Airlines and the City of Phoenix team for working together to turn it into a reality.”
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been focused on increasing international service, welcoming a Condor Airlines flight to Frankfurt, Germany in May and adding new Montreal service earlier this year. Phoenix Sky Harbor is a convenient gateway to destinations in the U.S. and around the globe with nonstop service offered to more than 100 domestic destinations and 22 international destinations. International flights to and from Phoenix already bring in approximately $3 billion each year. For more information on new flight options, please visit skyharbor.com/flyphx.
