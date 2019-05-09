PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A couple new routes are coming to Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
American Airlines announced two new Phoenix routes on Wednesday morning.
Daily non-stop service between Phoenix (PHX) and Chihuahua, Mexico (CUU) begins on Dec. 18. The year-round service will operate on a CRJ700 aircraft, which holds about 70 passengers.
[PHOTOS: Brand new Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor]
American Airlines also announced new service between Phoenix and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP). This route begins on Sept. 4 on a CRJ200, which holds about 50 passengers.
These new routes are available for purchase on May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.