FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children who were taken from the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety in Pinal County on Tuesday morning were found safe in Louisiana, according to authorities.
DPS canceled the Amber Alert around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Troopers from the Louisiana State Police located the gold 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802 on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish, Louisiana, according to a Facebook post.
Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley, both 34, were taken into custody, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers recovered 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder safely nearly 1,300 miles from where they were abducted.
Authorities began searching for Gladden and Kirkley after they allegedly took the two boys from DCS custody and were thought to heading to Mississippi or Louisiana.
Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and might of had a weapon, police said.
The parents are known drug users, police said.
No further information was made available available.
