PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An suspect wanted in an Amber Alert in West Virginia may have been spotted in northern Arizona.
The Amber Alert was issued in West Virginia for 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield, who is said to be in "extreme danger."
Gracelynn was last seen July 6. She was said to be wearing "summer attire."
Authorities believe the child was possibly kidnapped by her father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III.
He has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5'9" and weighs 140 lbs.
Hetrick may be driving a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH163.
The vehicle wanted in the Amber Alert may have been spotted Tuesday morning in Arizona.
If you think you've seen them, call 911 right away.
with the dad? seriously? why do they always jump to conclusions when one of the parents have their child? not all parents are bad..could be a mean mom that wont let the dad see the kids for revenge purposes or similar..i know because it happened to my son..he never saw his child just because the mom was mad he broke up with her..so we dont know why in this matter ..everyone always assumes the worst when a parent TAKES their child..sometimes its just a case of missing and loving his child but mom is out for revenge..its sad..we have to know all details before we judge
The vehicle wanted in the Amber Alert may have been spotted Tuesday morning in Arizona. May have been spotted? How about some facts here.
Can we go one day without the White Insurgency showing how perfect they are?
Wow!! Too bad you aren't allowed to look at your cell phone while driving. You have to wait until you get to your destination to look at an Amber Alert or you will end up starring in a "Caught Misbehaving" snip-it and get a ticket!! [huh]
Oh well! Keep it moving people, nothing to see here!
It is easy to disable the Amber Alerts on your phone.
