HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy believed to have been taken by a man in his 50s or 60s from Holbrook in Navajo County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Kaleb Smith went for a run Tuesday morning and was last seen near Eighth Avenue and West Erie. Smith is 5'7" and weighs around 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Holbrook police say after he left, he contacted his family a short time later via messenger and never returned home or showed up to work.
DPS says Smith is believed to be in danger and in the company of an unidentified older white male, possibly between the ages of 50 and 65 years old with balding hair. The man's vehicle was described as a black 2019 Dodge Charger with a Tennessee license plate number of 7P71B1.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, you are asked to contact 911 immediately.
This is the first Amber Alert of 2020 in Arizona.