WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The two sisters who were taken from their uncle's home in Fort Defiance in eastern Arizona are safe and the suspect is in custody. The search was called off on Wednesday night.
According to police, 7-year-old Jayda John and 14-year-old Jaylee Spencer were taken by their uncle’s girlfriend, Kristy Marie Pinal.
Police say the girls had their mom’s permission to stay with their uncle in Fort Defiance Saturday night. They vanished the next day, along with Pinal and her 3-month-old baby. The uncle reportedly told police he had gone out to haul wood and when he got back, Pinal, the baby, and his nieces were gone.
Pinal reportedly called the girls’ mom Sunday and told her that she was with her parents in Whiteriver, which is about three hours southwest of Fort Defiance. According to police, Pinal said she would have Jayda and Jaylee back that night. It did not happen.
The sisters were reported missing on Monday. The president and vice president of the Navajo Nation on Tuesday posted flyers on Facebook -- one with a photo of Jayda and Jaylee, and another of Pinal and a car similar to the one she's believed to be driving. An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday night. About an hour later, police said the girls were found and Pinal was in custody. It's unclear where they were located and how police found them.