PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Peoria Police Department has issued an Amber Alert and is asking for the public's help in finding the father who kidnapped his son who he doesn't have custody of.
Officers say while the mother was loading her 10-month-old son named Abel Maes into a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Eric Maes stole the vehicle with the boy still inside.
He ditched the vehicle and was last seen running with the baby in the area of 25th Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix.
Peoria Police activated the Arizona Amber Alert system just after midnight Wednesday.
The boy is described as a white baby, about 20 inches tall and 20 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Eric, the suspect, is described as a white man, about 5'11", 140 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. It's unclear what either one was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information on where they might be is asked to dial 911.
Child Kidnapped by Non-Custodial ParentSuspect is Eric Maes, 30yo, white male, 5’11” 140lbs with brown hair & brown eyes. Last seen near 2500 W Cactus Rd. Eric still has the 10-month-old child with him. Child is a white male with blonde hair & blue eyeshttps://t.co/cZTOFxXzjq pic.twitter.com/y3TS30BjgW— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 10, 2021