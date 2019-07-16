FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were taken from the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety in Pinal County on Tuesday morning by their parents, investigators said.
Melissa Joy Gladden, 34, and Jerry Jay Kirkley, both 34, may be headed to Mississippi or Louisiana with the two children, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The parents have 2-year-old Blaze and 4-month-old Ryder in a 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802, police said.
Investigators say Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and might have a weapon.
If they are seen, police say to call 911.
𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧: These children were taken from Arizona DCS custody today. The suspects are possibly heading to Mississippi or Louisiana in a 2008 Dodge truck C618802 (LA plates). There is probable cause for arrest on mother and father. Father known to carry weapons. pic.twitter.com/8sSggsfjfZ— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 16, 2019
