ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have issued an Amber Alert for four children missing from Eloy.
Eloy police are searching for the kids after their mother, Melanie Davis, failed to comply with a court order regarding their custody. Officers are concerned that the children may be in danger. Melanie and the children's whereabouts are unknown.
The children are 13-year-old DeAndre Davis, 15-year-old Desire Watson, 10-year-old Michael Davis, and 10-year-old Matthew Davis.
The mother was last seen driving a black in color Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Arizona license plate# 103712B.
Melanie, 34, is said to be a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" and weighs 200 lbs.
Eloy is about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix in Pinal County.