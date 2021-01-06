ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Wednesday for four children who were missing from Eloy.
Eloy police cancelled the Amber Alert just before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a notification by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). Earlier in the day, officers said they were searching for the kids after their mother, Melanie Watson, failed to comply with a court order regarding their custody. Officers were concerned that the children may be in danger.
Police have not released any details regarding the cancellation.
Eloy is about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix in Pinal County.
Editor's note: This story includes a correction issued by DPS and Eloy PD regarding the mother's last name.