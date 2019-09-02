PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been one year since an Amber Alert was issued for two boys after their pregnant mother and roommate were found dead in their Phoenix home.
It all started at a house near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren on Sept. 1, 2018, when another roommate came home around 4:30 a.m. and discovered the two bodies. The victims were later identified as 24-year-old Oralia Nunez and 34-year-old Omar Gonzalez. Phoenix Police later learned that Nunez's two sons--Victor Coronado-Nunez, 8, and Jonathan Coronado-Nunez, 5, were missing from the home.
"It's been a year, and we'll see if we can find the whereabouts of the suspect and the grandkids," said Joaquin Nunez Calderon, Oralia's father, in a phone interview.
Police believed that Victor and Jonathan were with their biological father, 47-year-old Dimas Coronado, and he was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Calderon said Coronado had a violent history with his daughter and the two were recently separated. She was fighting for custody of her kids.
"With what he did, you lose trust in everything," Calderon said.
Last September, photos of the children and Coronado were on billboards around the state, and an Amber Alert was issued. However, the case slowly disappeared, and the boys were never found.
"What's been the most worrisome part is that we don't know where the grandkids are. That's what worries us. I don't know how they are doing. Who knows if they're with him or if they exist or don't exist," Calderon said.
Police believed at the time that Coronado took the boys to Mexico.
Calderon said he's heard rumors about sightings of the boys and Coronado in Mexico but nothing concrete.
"There's been talk but nothing concrete that they've seen them. That's just how people talk," Calderon said. "I want to tell them to come back to us. We're waiting for them. We're always going to be waiting for them. I hope they come back someday."
The Department of Public Safety said there is still an active Amber Alert because the children are still missing.
Phoenix police said they are checking with their investigators about any updates on this case.
Coronado was believed to be driving in an aqua green Ford truck with a Mexico license plate of ZUD7164. The truck may also have a white camper shell.