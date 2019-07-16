DPS says the parents of the two kids took them from the custody of the AZ Dept. of Child Safety

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children who were taken from the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety in Pinal County on Tuesday morning were found safe in Louisiana, according to authorities.

DPS canceled the Amber Alert around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Troopers from the Louisiana State Police located the gold 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802 on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish, Louisiana, according to a Facebook post.

Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley, both 34, were taken into custody, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers recovered 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder safely.

Authorities began searching for Gladden and Kirkley after they allegedly took the two boys from DCS custody and were thought to heading to Mississippi or Louisiana.

[VIDEO: Amber Alert for 2 kids in Pinal County]

Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and might of had a weapon, police said.

The parents are known drug users, police said.

No further information was made available available.

 

(24) comments

TimBeatty
TimBeatty

DCS has official custody and those are the pictures of the kids???? Hey DCS dispshiats at DCS, get a camera and take photos without stupid filters so we know what the kids look like.

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

How many families and children's lives has DCS destroyed? I know of many. Vote for everything that weakens DCS's power, influence, and authority. Definitely not the wisest way for the parents to deal with this situation but now that they're in it I hope they have a very well planned strategy and they as well as the children go on to have a long and wonderful family life together.

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

"Daddy" - I'm all for disbanding DCS all together. Why waste OUR tax dollars meddling in other peoples' lives, right? Besides, parents these days are doing such great work in caring for their kids that DCS is not even needed....

Report Add Reply
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

Sarcasm appreciated. DCS and most government agencies are in place so elected officials can say they control agencies that are helping people. It's the show the voters want.

Report Add Reply
Mommyof3
Mommyof3

Way to go CPS good job in protecting those children freaking idiots

Report Add Reply
Coolmatt123
Coolmatt123

DPS are also known drug users. If DCS truly cared about the health and safety of children they'd be working down at the immigration camps. This false Amber alert wasted my battery, if they can't get their things straight I'm going to block the alert system

Report Add Reply
dcaz
dcaz

useless, uninformed post. Please proceed to block the alert system. It is clearly wasted on you.

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

They dont stand a chance, truck is plated .[huh]

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

I know this is a sad time and all, but that mom is hot

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Wayne - Sorry bro, but obviously her preferences lean toward white trash... (Oh, and yes, this is a sad time I guess. Yawn.)

Report Add Reply
dcaz
dcaz

typical from you... waste of screen ink.

Report Add Reply
dcaz
dcaz

Could you be more inappropriate? No, don't answer. Based on your post... you could.

Report Add Reply
Shredder
Shredder

How are we supposed to ID the kids with that dumb picture? I just heard that the Dad has the kids and may be on his way to Louisiana.

Report Add Reply
JF Conlon
JF Conlon

That's for sure. And what sex are they? Can't tell from photos or names.

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

The reason is clear. Government employees that do not posses the skills to do their job because affirmative action is the only reason they are they to meet quota, which means qualified people are not working there and this is the byproduct of this wonderful thing called affirmative action. Bad, bad, idea.

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Well, that and it IS the government. Have you EVER known the government to be effective and efficient at anything? Nonetheless, people still have completely unrealistic expectations that this agency can magically solve ALL the problems that lowlife "parents" have taken a lifetime to create... (Not unlike how some people think universal healthcare run by the government is a magic solution to health care...)

Report Add Reply
dcaz
dcaz

Dude... I hope you don't live in the US. If you do, please GTFO. All you can do is flame any and everything that get's posted. You are a waste.

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

dcaz - Thanks for reading and commenting. If I've motivated you enough to join the conversation and post a response (no matter how silly and hypocritical) then I've accomplished something. Keep reading and keep those comments coming!

Report
tuazo93
tuazo93

If this abduction did occur in the morning, why was the Amber Alert only issued within the last hour?

Report Add Reply
Honk Honkler
Honk Honkler

I'd wanna know why the kids were taken away in the first place. Especially coming from an agency that was so bad they actually had to change the name.

Report Add Reply
Mommyof3
Mommyof3

I totally agree

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

👍

Report Add Reply
Tacoburger
Tacoburger

Doom alert as two kids are abducted.......by their parents. Its a crazy world, folks.

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

'abducted'

Report Add Reply

