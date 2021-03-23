PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amazon is slated to open two new sorting centers in Arizona later this year that are expected to create hundreds of jobs.
The new centers will be in Glendale and Tucson. Construction began in early January. Each site will be more than 270,000 square feet and will help with package sorting, which enables Amazon's free 2-day shipping. Amazon says these sorting centers are a critical part of the "middle mile," or the period of transporting packages between Amazon sites right before the last-mile delivery to customers. The company says they have prioritized employees' safety by investing $11.5 billion in 2020 on COVID-19-related initiatives.
“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers," said Marcus Buford, Director, Amazon Operations. "We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community."
The Glendale center will be Amazon's first within city limits, joining two previously announced facilities scheduled to open this year in the west Valley. These three facilities are expected to bring a total of 1,000 full-time jobs to the Phoenix area.
"We are honored to welcome yet another global corporation to Glendale’s New Frontier," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. "Amazon’s core commitment to excellence is well known and we are so proud they picked Glendale. This location along the Loop 303 corridor provides businesses like Amazon with unique accessibility while continuing to meet customer needs."
The jobs all pay a starting wage of $15 an hour. For more information on these jobs, click here.