PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- With so many families working from home - and staying home - this year, it’s going to be trickier than ever to keep Christmas gifts a surprise.
“This year many customers and their families are opting to stay home, so the challenge of keeping those special gifts under wraps from family, friends or loved ones is going to be greater than ever,” says John Felton, Vice President of Amazon Global Delivery Services.
So just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon has come up with a few ways to announced ways to keep Christmas gift deliveries “spoiler-free.”
“We’re helping customers keep their orders a surprise this year and have a number of ways we’re providing them more flexibility, control and convenience over their deliveries—whether that’s ordering to an alternative pickup location, tracking their package en route to their home, or consolidating their deliveries to a single day so they can plan ahead," said Felton.
Here's a list of ideas from Amazon to keep those Christmas surprises "under wraps."
*Track deliveries
- Amazon Map Tracking lets customers view the progress of their delivery on a map in real-time when the driver is close. The feature enables customers to see the remaining number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives.
- Amazon Share Tracking gives customers the option to send tracking information to friends or family, so they know when to expect their package and bring their delivery indoors.
- Amazon "estimated delivery window" provides customers with a 2 - 4 hour estimated delivery window. By providing a window of time, customers are able to plan their day and make sure they will be home to receive their delivery.
*Consolidate your deliveries
"Amazon Day" is a free delivery option available to Prime members in the U.S. You can choose to receive all of their orders on one day of the week, often in fewer boxes, reducing the number of packages and deliveries, and making it easier to protect holiday surprises from being discovered by your household.
*Key In-garage delivery
Customers can take advantage of Key In-Garage Delivery. This delivery option lets eligible Prime members with a myQ smart garage door opener receive packages securely inside their garage. Customers simply link their myQ app with the Key by Amazon app and then select this delivery option during checkout. Once their package is delivered, customers will receive a notification via the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon app.
*Deliver to an alternate location
Amazon offers alternative delivery locations in more than 900 across the U.S., including in the Phoenix area. This network of easy, convenient, and contactless package pickup options—via Amazon Hub—offers customers either an attended or unattended experience. Have your gift sent to the Amazon Books store at Scottsdale Quarter, or the Amazon 4-star location at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
*Alexa’s lips are sealed
To prevent a friend, family member or loved one from spoiling their surprise, Alexa will hide the names of items that might be gifts, even if a customer asks, “Where’s my stuff?” or checks their delivery update notifications. Customers can also mark an item as a gift during checkout and Alexa will not reveal the names of the items either.